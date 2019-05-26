Veeva Systems (VEEV) PT Raised to $150.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Veeva Systems to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Veeva Systems to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.63.

VEEV opened at $139.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 112.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.71. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $73.47 and a 12 month high of $145.70.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $232.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.15 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 48,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $5,554,821.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,359.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $396,090.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,798.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,542 shares of company stock worth $15,168,295. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 930,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,270,000 after buying an additional 57,578 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 74,442 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $5,036,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

