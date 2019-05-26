Vector Group (VGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.09

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 25615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

VGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Get Vector Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Vector Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vector Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vector Group by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 54.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/vector-group-vgr-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-9-09.html.

About Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.