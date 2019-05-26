Vector Group (VGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.09

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 25615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.
VGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.64.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vector Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vector Group by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 54.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)
Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.
