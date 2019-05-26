Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Receives $71.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.31.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $67.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -68.56 and a beta of 1.02. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 42,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $3,076,856.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,713,505.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $115,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.