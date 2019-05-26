Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,126,332 shares, an increase of 134.4% from the April 15th total of 907,251 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 959,995 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of VXUS stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $45.59 and a 52-week high of $57.06.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 36,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 154,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,367,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,692,000 after purchasing an additional 48,643 shares during the period.
