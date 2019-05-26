VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX) Short Interest Update

VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 471,851 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the April 15th total of 1,221,749 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,257,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.
VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a twelve month low of $960.00 and a twelve month high of $1,056.00.
