VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX) Short Interest Update

VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 471,851 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the April 15th total of 1,221,749 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,257,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a twelve month low of $960.00 and a twelve month high of $1,056.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

