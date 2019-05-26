Vaccinex (VCNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Shares of Vaccinex stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Vaccinex has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vaccinex will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in Vaccinex by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

