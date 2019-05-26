US Stem Cell (USRM) versus Luna Innovations (LUNA) Financial Survey

US Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) and Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

US Stem Cell has a beta of 5.86, indicating that its share price is 486% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luna Innovations has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares US Stem Cell and Luna Innovations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Stem Cell $6.70 million 1.02 -$2.16 million N/A N/A Luna Innovations $42.92 million 2.85 $11.00 million $0.04 108.75

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than US Stem Cell.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.9% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of US Stem Cell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares US Stem Cell and Luna Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Stem Cell -42.80% N/A -147.07% Luna Innovations 22.56% 5.52% 4.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for US Stem Cell and Luna Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A Luna Innovations 0 1 2 0 2.67

Luna Innovations has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.45%. Given Luna Innovations’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Luna Innovations is more favorable than US Stem Cell.

Summary

Luna Innovations beats US Stem Cell on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About US Stem Cell

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia. The company's product development pipeline includes MyoCell SDF-1, an autologous muscle-derived cellular therapy for improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. It is also developing MyoCath, a deflecting tip needle injection catheter that is used to inject cells into cardiac tissue in therapeutic procedures to treat chronic heart ischemia and congestive heart failure. In addition, the company provides physician and patient based regenerative medicine/cell therapy training, cell collection, and cell storage services; and cell collection and treatment kits for humans and animals, as well operates a cell therapy clinic. The company was formerly known as Bioheart, Inc. and changed its name to U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. in October 2015. U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sunrise, Florida.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software. This segment also offers optoelectronic solutions for various applications, such as metrology, missile guidance, flame monitoring, temperature sensing, particle detection, color sensing, infrared detection, and other applications; and terahertz sensing systems, which are used to measure and verify physical properties online and in real-time. In addition, this segment conducts applied research in the fiber optic sensing area for corporate and government customers. The Technology Development segment provides applied research for customers principally in the areas of sensing and instrumentation, advanced materials, and health sciences. The company sells its products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

