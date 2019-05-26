US Bancorp DE Sells 35,749 Shares of KT Corp (KT)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 751,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,749 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KT were worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,331 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,054,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KT by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,259,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,790,000 after purchasing an additional 330,545 shares in the last quarter. Edgbaston Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of KT by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgbaston Investment Partners LLP now owns 4,806,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,788,000 after purchasing an additional 674,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of KT by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,691,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,707,000 after purchasing an additional 334,748 shares in the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE:KT traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 797,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,604. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. KT Corp has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

