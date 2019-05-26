United States Steel Co. (X) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in United States Steel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,224,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,509,000 after buying an additional 194,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in United States Steel by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 25,930 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $1,783,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $14,683,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on X. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.61.

X opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.80. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $39.23. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.69.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.73%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

