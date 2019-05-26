United Natural Foods (UNFI) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays cut shares of United Natural Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Pivotal Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of UNFI opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $585.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $47.03.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. Ameritas Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $2,471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,204,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 634,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

