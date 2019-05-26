United Internet (UTDI) Given a €33.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UTDI. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Macquarie set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.44 ($57.48).

UTDI stock opened at €32.02 ($37.23) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.06. United Internet has a 1-year low of €30.25 ($35.17) and a 1-year high of €58.60 ($68.14).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

