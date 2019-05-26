Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,557 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.6% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 673.7% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 368.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,496,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,667 shares of company stock worth $5,454,729 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $172.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $180.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 150,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

