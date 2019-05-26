Unify Price Tops $0.0080 on Major Exchanges (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, Unify has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Unify has a market cap of $145,295.00 and approximately $3,438.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unify coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Unify

Unify is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

