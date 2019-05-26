Under Armour Inc (UAA) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 687.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Under Armour Inc has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.19, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 0.12%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.03.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

