UBS Group Cuts Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Price Target to $77.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.28.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $104.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $810.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.93%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Liam Griffin sold 19,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $194,686.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,691. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6,143.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,733,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $121,517,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $290,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,337 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $81,554,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,249.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 978,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,571,000 after acquiring an additional 905,902 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

