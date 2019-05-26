UBS Group Cuts Kohl’s (KSS) Price Target to $57.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $72.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s current price.

KSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.97.

KSS opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

