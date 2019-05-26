Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.62, but opened at $40.45. Uber Technologies shares last traded at $41.51, with a volume of 8776668 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. New Street Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/uber-technologies-uber-shares-gap-up-to-40-45.html.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with riders and eaters worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.