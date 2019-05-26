U and I Group (UAI) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of U and I Group (LON:UAI) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of U and I Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON UAI opened at GBX 162 ($2.12) on Wednesday. U and I Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 174.40 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 253 ($3.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $202.33 million and a P/E ratio of 5.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from U and I Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. U and I Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

U and I Group Company Profile

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

