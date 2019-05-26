Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $73,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $1,174,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 205,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 28,802 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.26 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.94.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Sally Grimes sold 83,490 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $6,512,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 12,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,423 shares of company stock worth $13,353,295. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/tyson-foods-inc-tsn-shares-bought-by-first-trust-advisors-lp.html.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.