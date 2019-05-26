Trupanion (TRUP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trupanion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $29.95 on Thursday. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -998.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Asher Bearman sold 10,300 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $335,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,862.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,547,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,958,403.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,093,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,290,000 after purchasing an additional 359,362 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,887,000 after acquiring an additional 227,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 73,488 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Trupanion by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,332,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,618,000 after acquiring an additional 39,219 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,220,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,959,000 after acquiring an additional 339,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

