TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 18,918.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,462,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 23,339,116 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14,251.9% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 18,367,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 18,239,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $522,489,000. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15,564.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,468,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,996,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,214 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $281,507.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,562.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $229,282.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,045.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,010,669. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.85. 907,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $121.40 and a 1-year high of $165.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

