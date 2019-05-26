Transocean LTD (RIG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) to report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.40). Transocean reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.43 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. Transocean’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Transocean in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

In other Transocean news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $153,189.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent J. Intrieri bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,265. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Lasry Marc purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,938,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,702 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $321,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,425,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 251.0% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,461,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $76,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 1,707.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,907,215 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIG traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.75. 11,665,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,780,760. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.76. Transocean has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $14.47.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

