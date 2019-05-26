Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Total System Services by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in Total System Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 311,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,610,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Total System Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Strycker View Capital LLC raised its stake in Total System Services by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Strycker View Capital LLC now owns 380,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,164,000 after acquiring an additional 104,134 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Total System Services by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSS shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Total System Services in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Total System Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total System Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Total System Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.27.

In other news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 37,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $3,518,907.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TSS stock opened at $113.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. Total System Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $117.44.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $980.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.73 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 14.63%. Total System Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

