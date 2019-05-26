Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8,975.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,854,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,043 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $167,342.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 5,286 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $431,549.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,270 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARW traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $65.26. The stock had a trading volume of 511,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,453. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.69 and a 12-month high of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARW. Bank of America cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.15 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.33 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/toronto-dominion-bank-boosts-stake-in-arrow-electronics-inc-arw.html.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.