Torchmark Co. (TMK) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Torchmark were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Torchmark by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Torchmark by 773.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torchmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

TMK stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Torchmark Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.28.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Torchmark had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Torchmark’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Torchmark Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Torchmark’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

In other Torchmark news, insider Bill Leavell sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $3,320,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carol A. Mccoy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.64, for a total transaction of $531,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 101,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,451.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 284,038 shares of company stock valued at $24,463,754. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

