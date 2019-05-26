Therese M. Vaughan Acquires 1,000 Shares of American International Group Inc (AIG) Stock

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Director Therese M. Vaughan purchased 1,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.71 per share, with a total value of $51,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

American International Group stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $56.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.52. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 148.8% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Argus downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Therese M. Vaughan Acquires 1,000 Shares of American International Group Inc (AIG) Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/therese-m-vaughan-acquires-1000-shares-of-american-international-group-inc-aig-stock.html.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.