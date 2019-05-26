Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Stepan (SCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Stepan by 1.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 92,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $85.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. Stepan has a 1 year low of $69.17 and a 1 year high of $95.32.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.57 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

In other news, Chairman F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,209,374.87. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,007,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $182,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $133,021 and have sold 20,128 shares worth $1,865,444. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

