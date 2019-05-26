Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 1,281 Shares of Evertec Inc (EVTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Evertec were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evertec by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,897,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,347,000 after buying an additional 233,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evertec by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,048,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,759,000 after buying an additional 131,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Evertec in the 4th quarter valued at $40,039,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Evertec by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,108,000 after buying an additional 257,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Evertec by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,781 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 152,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $4,111,489.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,561,145.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diana I. Rivera-Ramirez sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,637 shares in the company, valued at $694,762.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,661 shares of company stock worth $5,056,655 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.91. 272,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.71. Evertec Inc has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $118.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.82 million. Evertec had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 61.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Evertec’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Evertec Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

