Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock opened at $105.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $119.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 160,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $18,683,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,629,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bing Xie sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $2,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 879,332 shares of company stock valued at $103,024,864. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/texas-instruments-incorporated-txn-shares-bought-by-cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc.html.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.