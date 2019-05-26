TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG (NVS)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,247 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $16,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.50 to $82.52 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.57.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

