TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,273 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,180,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,557,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,100,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360,355 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,169.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,022,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312,075 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,497.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,112,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,778,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Shares of KMI opened at $20.06 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 112.36%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.29 per share, for a total transaction of $5,787,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 237,311,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,741,863.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 54,100 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,061,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,153,964 shares of company stock valued at $61,704,269. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

