Synovus Financial Corp Has $19.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 361,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348,413 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $19,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,439.5% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,418,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,238 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,269,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,423.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after buying an additional 788,550 shares in the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,061,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 273.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 928,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after buying an additional 679,226 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

