S&W Seed (SANW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SANW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.50. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 1.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 495,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $182,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

