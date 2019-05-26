Superior Drilling Products Inc to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts (SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Superior Drilling Products in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ FY2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SDPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Roth Capital upgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 63,502 shares during the last quarter.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

