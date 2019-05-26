Superdry (SDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target (down previously from GBX 500 ($6.53)) on shares of Superdry in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Superdry to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superdry has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 777.14 ($10.15).

Shares of SDRY opened at GBX 480.20 ($6.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $393.74 million and a PE ratio of 6.24. Superdry has a 1 year low of GBX 354 ($4.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,406 ($18.37).

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

