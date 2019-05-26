Stryker Co. (SYK) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $184.77 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin Lobo sold 41,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $8,104,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 29,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $5,428,828.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,550 shares of company stock worth $21,376,317. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Stryker from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Stryker from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

