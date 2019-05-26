Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in Kellogg (K)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Pivotal Research downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Buckingham Research set a $67.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.98.

K opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.73%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $5,444,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,851,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

