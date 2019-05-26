Stifel Financial Corp (SF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Stifel Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stifel Financial to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

NYSE:SF opened at $56.29 on Friday. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $770.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $70,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,362,356.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $1,172,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,638.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

