Stephens Inc. AR Takes $255,000 Position in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KSU. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at $292,039,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $102,073,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,418,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,456,000 after purchasing an additional 882,425 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at $14,426,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,113,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,239,000 after acquiring an additional 281,930 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kansas City Southern stock opened at $120.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $125.92.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 24.12%.
KSU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Loop Capital set a $132.00 price objective on Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.
In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $579,930.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,276 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,536.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $1,717,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,658,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,266. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
