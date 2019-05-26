Stephens Inc. AR Purchases New Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,972,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,693,000 after buying an additional 175,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,006,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,686,000 after buying an additional 138,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,297,000 after buying an additional 983,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,072,000 after buying an additional 123,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makaira Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,276,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,975,000 after buying an additional 672,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $101.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.79 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

