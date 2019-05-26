State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,577 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

PEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $267.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

