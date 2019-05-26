State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.90 Million Stake in Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Integrated Device Technology were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 4,743.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,461,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,867 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Integrated Device Technology by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Integrated Device Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Integrated Device Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Integrated Device Technology alerts:

IDTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Charter Equity cut Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of IDTI opened at $48.99 on Friday. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, VP Chris Allexandre sold 2,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $124,108.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.90 Million Stake in Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-has-2-90-million-stake-in-integrated-device-technology-inc-idti.html.

Integrated Device Technology Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Device Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Device Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.