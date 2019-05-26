Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Holdings Lifted by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.6% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $4,989,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.88.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $79.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 494.61% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

