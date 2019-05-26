Sprint Corp (S) Holdings Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 34.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,257 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sprint were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Sprint in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sprint by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sprint in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Sprint in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on S. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Sprint in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. New Street Research lowered shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sprint in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Sprint in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.71.

In related news, CTO John Saw sold 62,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $372,166.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,090,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,972.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE S traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 21,652,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,215,840. Sprint Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Sprint had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

