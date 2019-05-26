SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (SLY) Position Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 82,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $65.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $78.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

