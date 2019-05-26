SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.67

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.67 and last traded at $100.67, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

