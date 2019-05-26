SpartanNash (SPTN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPTN. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays lowered shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $464.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 4,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $74,254.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,190.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $32,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,374.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,152 shares of company stock valued at $188,845 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SEI Investments Co acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in SpartanNash by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

