Spark Investment Management LLC Invests $71,000 in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) Stock

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.30. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,435.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AUPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Spark Investment Management LLC Invests $71,000 in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/spark-investment-management-llc-invests-71000-in-aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-auph-stock.html.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.