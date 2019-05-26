Spark Investment Management LLC Has $138,000 Position in Global Water Resources Inc (GWRS)

Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Global Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Global Water Resources during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRS stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Global Water Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $208.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -0.23.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Global Water Resources Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 193.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Cindy M. Bowers sold 9,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $89,547.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra Coy acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $25,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

