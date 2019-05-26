Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) Position Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 667.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 363.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 48.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $41.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

